OPEC compliance reaches record 172%

2018-05-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

OPEC crude production eased by 130,000 barrels per day (b/d) in April, to 31.65 mb/d, on further declines in Venezuela and lower output in Africa, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil Market Report.

Compliance with the Vienna Agreement to curb oil output reached a record 172 percent, according to the EIA estimates.

The call on OPEC crude and stocks will average around 32.25 mb/d for the remainder of 2018, nearly 0.6 mb/d higher than April output, according to the report.