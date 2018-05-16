Russia hails North Korea’s decision to dismantle nuclear test site

Moscow commends North Korea’s decision to dismantle the nuclear test site Punggye-ri in the country’s northeast, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the media on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"We welcome the decision to hold a special ceremony on May 23-25 heralding the dismantling of the North Korean nuclear test site to which journalists from Russia and a number of other countries have been invited," Zakharova said.

Moscow expects a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore to be successful, she went on.