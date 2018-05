China says goodwill needed for Korean peninsula denuclearization

China said on Wednesday all parties should demonstrate goodwill and sincerity to create a conducive atmosphere for denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, after North Korea cast doubt on a summit with the United States, Reuters reports.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular briefing.

