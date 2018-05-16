Merkel: ESM could become common backstop for banks

2018-05-16 12:27 | www.trend.az | 1

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she supported a proposal by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz for the euro zone’s bailout fund to become a common backstop so long as risks in national banks’ balance sheets were reduced first, Reuters reports.

“The global view on single currency unions is that countries must in the end be responsible (for their actions),” Merkel told lawmakers on Wednesday in response to Scholz’s proposal for a reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).