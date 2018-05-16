Putin to meet Bulgarian president in Sochi on May 22

2018-05-16 16:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on Tuesday, May 22, Acting Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"Next week, we have scheduled meetings with the Indian prime minister and the Bulgarian president," he told journalists, informing them about President Putin’s agenda for May 21-22.

Peskov added that the Bulgarian president would visit Sochi. After the summit, Putin and Radev will provide statements for the press.