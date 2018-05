New appointment at UNEC

2018-05-16 16:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

By the order of the Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, Anar Rzayev has been appointed as a pro-rector of UNEC on International Relations and Programs.

Anar Yashar oghlu Rzayev was born in 1973. He got his bachelor’s education at Khazar University. He won the “ACTP” student exchange contest in Baku, then in Moscow and continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University of New York state, in the USA.