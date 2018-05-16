Ilham Aliyev: Long-range missiles deployed in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan can destroy any enemy military target

2018-05-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Long-range missiles deployed in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic can destroy any enemy military target, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was speaking May 16 at a meeting with the staff of the Nakhchivan Teachers Institute and representatives of the city’s public while taking part in the opening of the new building of the Institute.

Story still developing

