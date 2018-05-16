Samad Seyidov: PACE decision should be assessed as another double standard attitude towards Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

PACE decision should be assessed as another double standard attitude towards Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov.

Seyidov said that Azerbaijan has constructive cooperation with various structures of the Council of Europe.

“But it doesn’t mean that there are no double standards towards Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe,” he added.

Story still developing

