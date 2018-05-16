Index of Tashkent Stock Exchange on May 16

2018-05-16 17:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) decreased to 1,029.27 points on May 16, which is 0.56 points less compared to May 15 (1,029.83 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,029.83 points, changing several times during the trade session, decreasing eventually to 1,029.27 points by 12:42 (GMT +5). The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

From the beginning of the trade-week (May 14), the largest figure of the UCI was detected on May 15 (1,029.83 points), with the lowest being on May 14 (1,028.70 points).

Over 540,000 equities worth some 554 million soums have been traded at the Toshkent RSE during the trade-week.

(8025.83 soums = 1 USD on May 16)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov