Skripal still holds Russian citizenship, has right to see Russian consul - diplomat

2018-05-16 | www.trend.az

Sergei Skripal has not forfeited his Russian citizenship, nor did he renounce it and has the right to communicate with the Russian consul, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at Wednesday’s press briefing, TASS reports.

"Sergei Skripal did not lose Russian citizenship and, as we understand, did not renounce it. He has every right to communicate with Russian consuls, just as Russia has every right to communicate with him," she emphasized.

Zakharova stressed that the Russian Foreign Ministry is not satisfied with the statements by British officials about Sergei and Yulia Skripal allegedly refusing to speak to the Russian side and refusing medical help from Russian medical specialists.