Turkish Parliament sends letter to US President Donald Trump

2018-05-16 17:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Parliament has sent a letter of an official appeal to US President Donald Trump, Turkish media reported May 16.

The appeal reads that Washington must take into account Turkey’s concern regarding Fethullah Gulen, the leader of FETO (Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization), and immediately extradite him to Turkey.

The US shouldn’t sacrifice relations with Turkey for the sake of Gulen, according to the appeal.

The Turkish authorities accuse Fethullah Gulen of involvement in an attempted military coup in Turkey.