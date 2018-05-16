Winners of Microsoft Imagine Cup contest, supported by Nar, announced

Known for paying a special importance to formation and development of startups in Azerbaijan, Nar operator has supported the national round of the Microsoft Imagine Cup Innovation contest, which has now come to an end.

During the National round of the Imagine Cup 2018 the jury has evaluated the unique ideas, innovative technological solutions and proper presentation skills of the contestants, along with supporting them in creating their “Made in Azerbaijan” products.

The national round has featured participation of teams from 9 higher education establishments and “SABAH Groups”. Winners of this round have been announced on 15 th of May in Baku, during a special awards ceremony. The third place was awarded to ‘GardenX’ team for their ‘Intelligent Pot’ project. Second place went to ‘GuideAmigo’ for their mobile application for amateur guides. With this app, anyone will be able to find a guide at any locations of the city. The first place was awarded to the ‘KubiRub’ Team. This team has created a mobile version of the famous Rubic’s cube. As opposite to the traditional colors, the virtual cube features logotypes of various companies, and user who manages to complete at least one side of the cube will get real bonuses.

Winner of the local final round will get a chance to participate in the Imagine Cup 2018 final, to be held in the USA, and contest for the main prize of $100,000, which is to be used for further development of the project. Winner and silver medalist of this round will take part in regional final for CIS countries, which is to be held on May 19 th in Minsk. Projects of teams during the regional stage will be evaluated by the international jury, where Azerbaijani experts are also represented.