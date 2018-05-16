Samad Seyidov: Forces, including Armenian lobby, try to detach Azerbaijan from Council of Europe

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some forces, including the Armenian lobby, are trying to detach Azerbaijan from the Council of Europe, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov said in Baku May 16.

Seyidov added that these forces will be unable to influence Azerbaijan’s activity in the Council of Europe.

