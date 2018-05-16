US inventor conducts aviation modeling seminars in Kyrgyzstan

2018-05-16 17:57 | www.trend.az | 2

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic has organized a series of seminars on aviation modeling on May 15- 22, 2018 in Bishkek, Kant, Osh, Jalal-Abad, the press service of the U.S. Embassy reported.

A coach from the United States, Eno Umoh, will conduct these seminars to help skills for inventing among young people. Entrance to all events is free.

On May 15 - 16 at the American Corner in Bishkek, Eno Umoh will conduct aeromodeling seminars for exchange program alumni. He will conduct the same program at the Osh American Corner on May 18-19.