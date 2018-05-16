Delegation on air traffic network management in Europe gets acquainted with Azerbaijani civil aviation’s achievements (PHOTO)

A delegation of the Network Manager Operations Centre - NMOC, headed by Joe Sultana, Director of the Centre, paid a working visit to Baku May 16, press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC said in a statement.

During the visit, the guests got acquainted with Azerbaijani civil aviation facilities, including “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department and the new airport complex of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Terminal 1), which recently received a maximum rating of 5 Stars from Skytrax audit company.

The new Airspace Supervision & Efficiency Center (ASEC), which is the key point in air traffic flow managment palanning aroused great interest of NMOC managment. Thanks to this Center, Azerbaijan plays the role of strategic partner of Eurocontrol in planning of air traffic flows.