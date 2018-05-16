Azerbaijan’s GDP grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s GDP volume amounted to nearly 22.97 billion manats in January-April 2018 that is 1.2 percent more than in January-April 2017, according to a report of the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 2,346 manats.

In January-April 2018, the volume of GDP produced in the non-oil sector of the country increased by 2.1 percent, while a 0.1 percent decrease was observed in the oil and gas sector as compared to January-April 2017.

Thus, 48.4 percent (11.11 billion manats) of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounted for industrial sphere, 6.9 percent (1.58 billion manats) – for construction, 3 percent (680.9 million manats) – for agriculture, forestry and fishery.