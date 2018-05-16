Young people make up more than 16% of Turkey's population

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In 2017, young people accounted for 16.1 percent of the Turkish population, the Turkish Statistics Institute (TUIK) said in a message released May 16.

The message says that at the end of 2017, the number of young people in Turkey amounted to 12,983,097.

"Of the young population of Turkey, 51.2 percent are men and 48.8 percent are women," says the message of TUIK.

TUIK also noted that given the growth rate of Turkey's population, young people will account for 13.4 percent of the population in 2040, 11.8 percent - in 2060, and 11.1 percent - in 2080.