Samad Seyidov: PACE sanctions not to limit Azerbaijani delegation’s activity

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The sanctions imposed by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will not limit the activity of the Azerbaijani delegation or the head of the delegation, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov said in Baku May 16.

Seyidov stressed that according to these sanctions, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation cannot stand for election as PACE president within two years and act as an election observer.

