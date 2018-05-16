Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Products worth 274 million manats were produced by metallurgical industry and enterprises manufacturing finished metal products in Azerbaijan in January-April 2018, reads a report of the country’s State Statistics Committee.

The report says the output of metallurgical industry increased by 14.2 percent, while the manufacture of finished metal products grew 2.2 times in January-April 2018.

Azerbaijan produced 97,800 tons of fittings in January-April 2018, which is 40.8 percent more than in January-April 2017.

In January-April 2018, 19 tons of steel pipes were produced in Azerbaijan, 9.8 percent less than in January-April 2017.