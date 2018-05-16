Bodies of missing Azerbaijani climbers found

2018-05-16 20:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Searches for climbers Farida Jabrailzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Buniyatzade - the three members of the Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - revealed three corpses (two men and a woman), their tent and other things that belonged to them, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan said May 16.

The search was conducted with the participation of professional rescue teams and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan. More information will be provided later.