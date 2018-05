Azerbaijani-Australian educational centers may be set up in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The joint Azerbaijani-Australian educational centers may be set up in Baku, Nizami Jafarov, founder and director of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in Australia, told Trend May 16.

“The Chamber of Commerce together with leading universities of Australia and Azerbaijan discuss the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education,” he said.