Samad Seyidov: PACE sanctions not to limit Azerbaijani delegation’s activity (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The sanctions imposed by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will not limit the activity of the Azerbaijani delegation or the head of the delegation, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov said in Baku May 16.

Seyidov stressed that according to the sanctions, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation cannot stand for election as PACE president for two years and act as an election observer.

"The last time I took part in a PACE observation mission 10 years ago, that is, the sanctions do not restrict our activity,” he said. “On the contrary, we will further strengthen our activity in PACE. We will be more active to expose anti-Azerbaijan forces."

Following the hearings in Paris on May 15, the PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure decided that sanctions should apply to four PACE members - Pedro Agramunt (Spain) for a period of 10 years, Cezar Florin Preda (Romania), Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan) and Jordi Xuclà (Spain) for a period of two years.

All four, while remaining members of the Assembly with the right to speak, will be banned during these periods from acting as rapporteurs or election observers, and cannot be chairs or vice-chairs of any committees or sub-committees, or stand for election as president of the Assembly.

They will be unable to represent the Assembly or its committees at any third-party events.

