Iran says to switch to national currencies in trade with Russia

2017-03-29 14:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 29

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran and Russia are preparing to switch to national currencies in mutual trade soon, Iran’s Central Bank Chief Valiollah Seif said.‎

He made the remarks after returning home from a two-day visit to Moscow, Mehr news agency reported Mar. 29.

The issue was discussed with Russia’s banking officials during the visit, Seif said, adding that there are some restrictions for Russia’s Central Bank in this regard as its tasks are different from that of the Central Bank of Iran, so it was agreed that the issue will be followed by two other Russian banks.

Russia’s Gazprombank and Iran’s Melli Bank will deal with the issue at the first step, he said.

Seif further said that a joint bank account will be opened and the balance in the account will be settled in cash at the end of each quarter.

He said that once the switch to national currencies becomes operational, the mutual trade between the two countries is expected to see a significant surge.‎

The idea to set up a joint bank account between Iran and Russia to handle trade in rials and rubles was first revealed by Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei earlier in 2015.

Later, Assadollah Asgaroladi, a veteran Iranian merchant and the chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce, said the switch to national currencies could break the domination of Western currencies over bilateral exchanges, eventually opening a new chapter in trade relations between Tehran and Moscow.

In March 2015, Iran and Russia signed a basic agreement to create a joint regulatory body to oversee interbank financial transactions between the two countries.