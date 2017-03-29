Ilham Aliyev receives BP regional president and COO (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones and the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) of production, transformation and carbon Gordon Birrell March 29.

President Aliyev congratulated Birrell on his appointment as BP COO of production, transformation and carbon.

The president noted that Birrell's tenure coincided with a period of significant development in the energy sector in Azerbaijan, hailing the country's great achievements over these years.

Praising Birrell's successful activities in Azerbaijan, President Aliyev noted that he made outstanding contributions to Azerbaijan-BP cooperation.

The president emphasized that Birrell's activities were highly valued by the Azerbaijani government, BP management and the company's partners.

Birrell introduced the company's newly appointed Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones to President Aliyev.

The president wished Jones success in his activities, saying he hopes the cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP will successfully continue, and all the goals set will be achieved.

Birrell recalled with pleasure his tenure in Azerbaijan and thanked the Azerbaijani government and personally President Aliyev for the great support for his activities over these years.

Pointing out the important features of BP-Azerbaijan cooperation, Birrell emphasized the importance of transportation of gas, which is due to be produced from Shah Deniz-2 field next year, to Turkey and then to Europe in 2020.

Birrell noted with pleasure that he was in Baku during Novruz festivities, saying he was deeply impressed by the beauty of the city.

They exchanged views on a number of issues, including the extension of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project, as well as Shah Deniz and Shallow water Absheron Peninsula projects.