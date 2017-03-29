EIA: Petroleum import from OPEC countries rises

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



The volume of petroleum import from OPEC countries averaged 3.445 million barrels per day as of 2016, as compared to averagely 2.894 million barrels per day in 2015, according to the Monthly Energy Review of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).



The average volume of petroleum import from OPEC stood at 3.237 million barrels per day in 2014, said the report.



The highest volume of petroleum import from OPEC countries in 2016 was recorded in July (3.803 million barrels per day), while the lowest level was observed in January (3.052 million barrels per day), according to the EIA.



This is while the volume of petroleum import from non-OPEC countries stood at 6.613 million barrels per day in 2016, as compared to 6.554 million barrels per day in 2015.



EIA estimates that crude oil production by OPEC members averaged 34.995 million barrels per day in 2016, as compared to 34.048 million barrels per day in 2015.

