PwC: Economic situation in Azerbaijan to improve (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

PwC: Economic situation in Azerbaijan to improve

The economic situation in Azerbaijan in the first months of 2017 has been showing a tendency towards stabilization, Movlan Pashayev, country managing partner of PwC Azerbaijan (subsidiary of PwC multinational accounting firm), said.

He made the remarks Mar. 29 at a briefing with journalists in Baku.

“Azerbaijani economy faced various threats in 2016,” Pashayev said. “Overall, last year was quite difficult for the country.”

Pashayev also spoke about PwC’s supporting Azerbaijan’s economic development for the creation of stable, favorable investment environment of the country in the South Caucasus region and beyond.

“I firmly believe that the combination of local talents, advanced global experience and innovations is our key sustainable advantage that will become the driving force for long-term economic growth and increase of the welfare of society,” Pashayev said.

It was also noted at the meeting that despite some turbulence in the economy world, 57 percent of CEOs in Azerbaijan were confident in the long-term growth of their enterprises’ profit in 2015, according to a survey by PwC Azerbaijan.

Representatives of PwC Azerbaijan noted that the company will once again conduct such a survey among the CEOs in the country on the results of 2017.