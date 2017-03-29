Azerbaijan to receive two Ukrainian An-178 aircraft - envoy

2017-03-29 16:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 29

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Two An-178, short-range military transport aircraft designed by the Ukrainian Antonov company, will soon be sent to Baku, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev said in an interview with the Kiev TV channel.

The Azerbaijani and Ukrainian sides have a very significant contract on supplies of ten Antonov An-178, according to him.

“Two planes are already ready and soon will be sent to Baku. Special operations are now being carried out to settle this matter. The Ukrainian side will deliver the remaining eight planes in accordance with the obligations,” the envoy said.

Aside from that, the envoy said there is an agreement on joint production between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. Khudiyev said the Ukrainian side will participate in aircraft building in Azerbaijan and supply parts for aircraft packaging.

The envoy expressed confidence that in the coming years, Azerbaijan will accumulate a lot of experience in aircraft building and the country will be able to become a leader in the South Caucasus in this sphere.

In May 2015, the Antonov company and Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines signed a contract for the assembly of ten An-178 aircraft in Ukraine and delivery of them to the Azerbaijani company. Under the contract, the first two aircraft must be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of 2018.