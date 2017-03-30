AZ EN RU TR

Uzbekistan’s NMMC starts building new hydrometallurgical plant

2017-03-30 09:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Mar. 29

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Navoi Mining and Metallurgy Complex JSC started construction of the fifth hydrometallurgical plant at the Auminza-Amantai gold ore deposit, said the Uzbek presidential press service.

The country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the plant’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 28.

The new plant, worth $396 million, is expected to annually process five million tons of ore.

Navoi Mining and Metallurgy Complex is one of the largest gold producers in Central Asia.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər