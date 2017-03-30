Uzbekistan’s NMMC starts building new hydrometallurgical plant

2017-03-30 09:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Mar. 29

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Navoi Mining and Metallurgy Complex JSC started construction of the fifth hydrometallurgical plant at the Auminza-Amantai gold ore deposit, said the Uzbek presidential press service.

The country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the plant’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 28.

The new plant, worth $396 million, is expected to annually process five million tons of ore.

Navoi Mining and Metallurgy Complex is one of the largest gold producers in Central Asia.