Petkim to pay dividends to its shareholders

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim will pay dividends worth 600 million Turkish liras to its shareholders from profit of 2016, says a report on the outcome of the meeting of Petkim shareholders, posted on the website of Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuoyunu Aydinlatma Platformu – KAP).

Reportedly, the dividends will be paid on April 14.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, Petkim’s assets increased by 14.8 percent and amounted to 6.27 billion liras as compared to 2015 (5.46 billion liras).

Net profit of Petkim increased by 14.5 percent and totaled 731.7 billion liras in 2016 as compared to 2015.

Petkim produces plastic packages, fabrics, detergents, and is the sole Turkish manufacturer of such products, a quarter of which is exported.

Petkim shareholders are: SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya A.Ş. – 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Energy – 1.32 percent and 47.68 percent – in free float.

