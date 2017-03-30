Turkey’s Petkim approves auditor for 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Orkhan Quluzade - Trend:

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) consulting company has been approved as an independent auditor of Turkey’s Petkim petrochemical complex at the general meeting of shareholders of the complex, according to a message posted on the website of the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuoyunu Aydinlatma Platformu - KAP) Mar. 30.

PwC will hold the audit of a report on Petkim’s financial activity in 2017, said the message.

Petkim produces plastic packages, fabrics, detergents, and is the sole Turkish manufacturer of such products, a quarter of which is exported. Petkim shareholders are: SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya A.S. – 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Energy – 1.32 percent and 47.68 percent – in free float.

