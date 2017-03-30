US embassy: No changes to visa requirements for Azerbaijani citizens

2017-03-30 12:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

There have been no changes to the visa requirements for citizens of Azerbaijan, the US embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend Mar. 30 while commenting on information spread by US media outlets that President Donald Trump allegedly signed an order to cancel the visa system with Azerbaijan.

The embassy said that for the most current information regarding Executive Orders issued by the President of the United States can be obtained by visiting www.whitehouse.gov.

Meanwhile, information regarding visa regulations and procedures is available at www.travel.state.gov and https://azerbaijan.usembassy.gov/.