President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Saatli

2017-03-30 12:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the construction of Saatli-Musali – Deliler – Novruzlu highway in the Saatli district.

Under the presidential order, 3.8 million manats were allocated from the 2017 State Budget for the construction of the road, which links 6 residential areas with the total population of 12,000 people.