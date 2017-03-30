Moscow: No information about Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs’ meeting (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

There is no information about the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers’ Moscow meeting yet, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing Mar. 30.

“We don’t have information that such a meeting is planned to be held soon,” Zakharova said.

The OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairmen visited Azerbaijan March 10-11 and held some meetings with the country’s leadership.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

