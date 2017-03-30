Ashgabat, Minsk sign intergovernmental documents

2017-03-30 14:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Mar. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

After the negotiations held in Ashgabat on Mar. 30 between presidents of Turkmenistan and Belarus, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Alexander Lukashenko, several bilateral documents were signed, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The two presidents also signed a joint statement.

An agreement on cooperation in the fight against crime, a protocol on implementation of the cooperation program in culture and art, and a protocol on value added tax exemption of the goods imported by joint trading houses were signed between Turkmenistan and Belarus.

Moreover, a program of cooperation in tourism and several agreements in science and education were adopted.