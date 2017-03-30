Turkmenistan says ready for energy partnership with Belarus

2017-03-30 15:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Mar. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is ready to jointly develop various forms of partnership with Belarus to start the supply of its energy resources, said President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during high-level talks with his Belarusian counterpart.

“The two countries’ interests coincide in this and there are prospects for long-term cooperation,” the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service quoted Berdimuhamedov as saying Mar. 30.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is currently on an official visit in Ashgabat.

Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov during the talks with his Belarusian counterpart appraised the prospects of the bilateral economic cooperation. Delivery of Belarusian automobile and tractor machinery to Turkmenistan has been named the long-term direction of such cooperation, Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary reported.

“Our country is also ready to step up cooperation in such fields as electrical engineering, pharmaceutics and communications,” said the Turkmen president.

Turkmenistan has repeatedly stated readiness to diversify its supplies to Belarus, increase export of textile and light industry products. There are significant opportunities for cooperation in international transportation as well.