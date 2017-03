Azerbaijan announces manat average rate for March 31

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the average rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar for March 31 at 1.7244 AZN/USD after a currency auction held Mar. 30.

The currency auction was held with participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), said the CBA.