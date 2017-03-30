Lieberman: Azerbaijani-Israeli relations to grow

2017-03-30 15:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Anakhanum Hidayatova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is not only a strategic partner of Israel, but also an example of interreligious and interethnic tolerance, Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

He made the remarks in his congratulatory speech on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

He said that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are becoming stronger, and this undoubtedly benefits both countries.

Lieberman noted that cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual interests.

“I am very proud that I had the opportunity to contribute to positive development and strengthening of the relations between our countries,” Lieberman said. “I felt myself like at home during my frequent visits to Azerbaijan. I met a number of officials, and first of all, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. This allowed us to significantly strengthen cooperation in such areas as high technology, agriculture, energy, etc.”

The Jewish community living in Azerbaijan has always felt itself in a safe and friendly environment, he added.

“This community, as well as the people from Azerbaijan living in Israel, have played and continue to play the role of a strong bridge between the two countries,” Lieberman said.

He expressed hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will continue to grow.

In this context, Lieberman mentioned the efforts of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AZIZ), which plays a very important role in establishing and maintaining relations between the two countries.

Lieberman also expressed hope that Azerbaijan and Israel will closely and beneficially cooperate for many more years and wished peace and prosperity to the two countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anahanum