UNEC professor awarded UN Prize (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Head of UNEC’s Department “Finance and Financial Institutions”, Dr. of Economic Sciences, Professor Avaz Alakbarov was awarded a European Service Order to his Science and Education Services by the UN Council for Public Awards.

A.Alakbarov was awarded the prize for his services in the implementation of innovations at the University and increasing its rating in international arena, as well as his contributions made in the quality changes in the Department of “Finance and Financial Institutions”.