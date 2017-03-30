Rouhani slams Iran's hardline media ahead of presidential polls

2017-03-30 17:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30



By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:



Iranian incumbent President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at media outlets affiliated with his rivals, accusing them of distorting news.



“We inaugurated Barez tire manufacturing plant in Kordestan Province where 950 individuals were hired including [50 of]those workers involved in landscape construction. When they finished the job, they got paid and left. Thus, 900 workers remained in the factory. But some media outlets reported that 50 workers lost their jobs after

the president visited the plant,” IRNA news agency quoted him as saying

during his ongoing provincial visit to Gilan.



Hassan Rouhani explained that his rivals tend to distort the truth as they are “conspiring” in a bid to make the nation disappointed about the future, instilling the idea among voters that those who cast ballots in his favor during the 2013 presidential polls, made the wrong choice.



Over the recent weeks President Rouhani’s administration has come under fierce criticism over the country’s economic situation as Iran is gearing up for presidential election to be held in May 19, in which reformist-backed cleric Hassan Rouhani is seeking reelection.



The incumbent administration suggests that the inflation rate was somewhere above 30 percent when Rouhani took office in 2013, which over the past Iranian calendar year (starting March 20) dropped to single digits (9 percent) for the first time in a quarter century, claiming a landslide victory for Rouhani's administration.



However, according to the latest statistics by the Central Bank of Iran the average price of food products and soft drinks appear to surge by 18 percent in a period of one month corresponding to Feb 19 – March 20 compared to the same month in the preceding year.



In the meantime healthcare costs in the country appear to hike by 17 percent.