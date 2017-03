Azerbaijan announces manat rate for March 31

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, against the US dollar was set at 1.7244 AZN/USD for March 31, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said March 30.

Thus, manat’s rate against the US dollar decreased by 0.03 percent compared to the rate on March 30.