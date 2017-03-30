Azercell continues to strengthen its network

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Azercell Telecom continues to remain its leading position in the telecommunication market of Azerbaijan by the number of subscribers and the quality of its communication services.

The Company increases steadily the number of radio base stations to ensure the comfortable use by subscribers and maintain a high quality communication between them and their relatives. Currently, Azercell has 2796 units of 2G, 2141 units of 3G and 274 units of 4G radio base stations across the country. In addition, the Company has upgraded the capabilities of 1894 radio base stations. Azercell constantly strengthens its network to provide high quality services for its subscribers and operates with 5211 radio base stations in general. The increase of number of radio base stations means that from now on, Azercell has more reliable and high capacity network for both voice services and rapidly growing mobile data. In the course of recent years, Azercell has advanced capacity of its 3G network capacity by 77% only in Baku, and by 25% at nationwide level.

It should be noted that Azercell disposes the first-in-kind and the largest LTE (4G) network in the country and the region. The studies conducted by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies show that today Azercell offers the fastest mobile internet service in the country. For the time being, Azercell has strengthened 4G mobile internet network by 84.1% which has resulted by 14 times increase of use of mobile internet among Azerbaijani subscribers last year.

Being the first to bring several innovative concepts in Azerbaijan, Azercell became the pioneer in presenting GSM technology, GPRS/EDGE and 4G network in the country.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.