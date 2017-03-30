Uzbekistan, Ukraine sign contracts worth over $47M

2017-03-30

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Mar. 30

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Ukraine signed contracts worth more than $47.4 million after an Uzbek-Ukrainian business forum in Kyiv, Jahon news agency of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Representatives of more than 50 enterprises operating in textile, chemical, electro-technical and construction spheres of the two countries participated in the forum.

Commercial contracts were signed on the supply of motor vehicles, textile products, household appliances, construction materials and tobacco products to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a contract was signed for supply of technological equipment worth $2 million from Dnepropress JSC to Uzbekistan’s Uzpaxtasanoat JSC.

A memorandum on production of liquid fertilizers and biological preparations in Uzbekistan was signed between Uzbkhimprom JSC and Ukraine’s GFT Ltd.

Moreover, an agreement was reached between Uzagroexport JSC and BTS-import LLC on establishment of a joint trading house in Kyiv in order to carry out stable deliveries of dry fruits, fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products to the Ukrainian market.