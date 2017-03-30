Uzbek, French FMs mull prospects of bilateral co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Mar. 30

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, during his official visit to France, had negotiations with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault, said the press service of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry in a message.

During the negotiations, the two ministers discussed the current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, investment, military-technical, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres.

The sides noted that the regular meetings between the two countries’ foreign ministers, contacts at other levels allow deepening the interstate cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis and expanding exchanges between representatives of the business community, says the message.

Following the negotiations, Abdulaziz Kamilov and Jean-Marc Ayrault signed a program of cooperation between the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and France for 2017-2018.

The organization of trips to Uzbekistan of a representative delegation of French businessmen under the aegis of MEDEF International and the holding of a joint business forum in Tashkent were discussed during the meeting with Director General of MEDEF International Philippe Gautier.

MEDEF International is the international department of the Movement of the Enterprises of France, which unites more than 750,000 companies and firms.

Gautier said that the French business is interested in expanding cooperation with the Uzbek side, including the participation on a mutually beneficial basis in implementing the strategy, adopted by the president on the five priority areas of the country’s development in 2017-2021.

Moreover, a meeting was held with Chief Executive Officer of the French Development Agency (AFD) Remy Rioux. During the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in AFD’s participation in the implementation of joint socially significant projects in Uzbekistan.

As it was reported earlier, in early March 2017, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved an intergovernmental Uzbek-French agreement on the establishment and activities of the French Development Agency and its subsidiary, Society for the Promotion and Participation for Economic Cooperation (PROPARCO), in Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed in December 2016 following the negotiations between Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault in Hamburg, Germany.