Azerbaijan Int’l Bank cancels commission fee for MasterCard holders

2017-03-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s International Bank has canceled the commission fee for online payment of loans using MasterCard debit cards, the bank said in a message Mar. 30.

MasterCard pension, social and salary cards’ holders have been also exempt from paying the commission fee.

Besides, no commission fee will be charged from VISA card holders for the payment of loans online, just like it was before, the bank noted.