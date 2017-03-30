Turkmenistan names deputy head of Turkmengas concern

2017-03-30 18:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Mar. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Atamyrat Charyyev has been appointed the deputy chairman of Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern.

Turkmenistan is one of the rich countries for its natural gas resources. According to BP, the country’s recoverable reserves are estimated at 17.5 trillion cubic meters of gas or 9 percent of total global reserves, which puts Turkmenistan on the fourth position after Iran, Russia and Qatar.

Turkmengas State Concern develops gas and gas condensate fields, produces gas and gas condensate, conducts natural gas processing, transportation of gas, gas condensate and liquefied gas, exports and sells gas and products from gas in local market.