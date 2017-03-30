Import of Turkish construction materials by Azerbaijan decreases

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan imported Turkish construction materials worth $209,586,000 in 2016, which is by 54.05 percent less than in 2015, the Association of Turkish Construction Materials Producers said in a report.

For comparison: the volume of import of construction materials amounted to $456,134,000 in 2015.

As a result of import decline, Azerbaijan moved from 11th to 18th in the list of leading importers of construction materials from Turkey.

The US, Iraq and the UK hold the first three places among the major importers of Turkish construction materials, which supplied those materials in the amount of $1.277 billion, $1.123 billion and $930 million respectively.

In total, Turkey exported construction materials in the amount of $15.234 billion in 2016, which is by 10.2 percent less than in 2015.

For comparison: Turkey exported those materials in the amount of $16.972 billion in 2015.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, as of 2016, Turkey became the main foreign trade partner of Azerbaijan.

As of 2016, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $2.3 billion (with a specific weight of 13.09 percent of total trade turnover).