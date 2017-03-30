UN Syria envoy’s mandate extended for 6 months: source

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

The mandate of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has been extended for six months, Sputnik reported.

"His contract has been prolonged for six more months," said a source close to the organization of the Intra-Syrian talks.

The next round of the Intra-Syrian talks in Geneva has been scheduled for mid-May, according to the source.

"So far, Geneva-6 is scheduled for the middle of May, after the meeting on Syria in Astana on May 3-4," a source in one of the delegations at the talks told Sputnik.