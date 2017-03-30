SOCAR: Maintenance of idle wells at Gunashli field efficient

2017-03-30 21:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Maintenance of idle wells in Azerbaijan’s offshore field Gunashli is bringing about increase in oil and gas production, reads a message from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Over the past two weeks, after the overhaul, wells #28, #288 and #352 were commissioned, according to the message.

“Daily debit of the commissioned wells is 150 tons of oil and 100,000 cubic meters of gas,” the message said.

SOCAR produced 1.22 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s onshore and offshore fields in January-February 2017, as compared to 1.25 million tons in the same period of 2016.

SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s onshore and offshore fields in 2016, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerkimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MaksimTsurkov