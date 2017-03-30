Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela, condemns move by top court

Peru said on Thursday that it was recalling its ambassador to Venezuela and condemned the recent decision by Venezuela's Supreme Court to take over the functions of Congress as a "flagrant breach of democratic order", Reuters reported

Peru's Foreign Affairs Ministry added in a statement that it has started consultations with other members of the Organization of American States to discuss urgent measures to preserve democracy in Venezuela.

The pro-government court in Venezuela, which has previously annulled most of the legislature's decisions since the opposition won a majority in 2015, said late on Wednesday that it was taking over congressional functions.

"Latin America is democratic. It's unacceptable what's happening in Venezuela," Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Twitter.

Kuczynski, a former Wall Street banker, has repeatedly expressed concern for Venezuelans amid the country's relentless economic crisis and has criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for cracking down on political opponents.

Maduro has called Kuczynski a "coward" and a "dog" servile to the United States.