Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink oil & gas co-op deal

2017-03-31 08:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Mar. 31

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekneftegaz, national oil and gas industry holding company of Uzbekistan, and KazMunayGas, the state-owned oil and gas company of Kazakhstan, signed an agreement on cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

"The bilateral documents include an agreement on cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz and KazMunayGas National Company JSC in the development of joint marketing and logistics of oil products, the mutual interest in increasing the supply of crude oil to Uzbekistan, as well as the transit of crude oil through Kazakhstan," the Uzbek company said in a message.

A total of 10 documents worth about $97 million were signed last week at the Kazakh-Uzbek business forum held during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Astana.

The signed documents also include a memorandum of understanding between Uzbekneftegaz and the Kazakh Energy Ministry for cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan, in order to supply its refineries with oil, reached an agreement with Kazakhstan on the use of the Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent oil pipeline.